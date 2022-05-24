Advertisement

Millions planning to get married in 2022, Shenandoah Valley wedding planner weighs in

By Simone McKenny
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to The Wedding Report, 2.47 million weddings are expected to happen in 2022.

If you are planning on getting married in the Shenandoah Valley, Laura Smith has been planning weddings for six years and says weddings happening now are a mix of those newly engaged and those who have waited since the start of the pandemic to tie the knot.

“There are couples who are trying to move forward fairly quickly. They are struggling with that because there are still couples who have been waiting two years to get married. They are booking and they have been booking for the past two years or so and they have been changing their dates,” Smith explained. “A lot of vendors are not truly available.”

Smith owns Laura Elizabeth Weddings. She says with all of the weddings, specialized items or services for the big day such as catering and rentals are all booked up. She adds the average cost for a wedding in the Shenandoah Valley is $20-30,000.

“If you are looking for the more elopement style you can probably get away with 10-15 [thousand dollars] but if you are looking for, you know, traditional 100-150 people I would say expect to pay at least the 20-30 range depending on your venue,” Smith said.

Experts say when starting to plan your wedding, think about what is most important to you, whether it be having all your family and friends or a more intimate setting.

The Wedding Report projects wedding prices and spending will return to pre-pandemic levels sometime in 2023.

