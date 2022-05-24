Advertisement

‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.(Amber Conley/Facebook)
By Jared Goffinet and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX/Gray News) - An Indiana woman is sharing her unique find while at the lake last weekend.

Amber Conley shared a picture of a 4-foot, 5-inch snake that she and her fellow boater stumbled upon while fueling their boat, as reported by WXIX.

Conley wrote the snake was dead when they found it, and it may have died while eating as it still had a fish in its mouth.

Her Facebook post has been shared thousands of times since first being posted on May 22.

Conley joked that she is “never swimming in the lake again” but said this wasn’t her first snake experience at Brookville Lake.

“My property is up to the river that feeds the lake, and I see [snakes] a lot in my back yard,” Conley said.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County Monday morning.
State police investigating fatal crash on I-64 in Augusta County
A crash Sunday night at Valley Volkswagon in Staunton leaves many questions unanswered, and the...
Crash Sunday night leaves Valley Volkswagen down three cars
Royer and Brown are being indicted for aggravated murder and felony murder, among several other...
Royer, Brown indicted for aggravated murder of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell
28-year-old Alexandria Kaylyn Hale was last seen on April 8, 2022, but was reported Monday by a...
ACSO in search of missing person from Middlebrook area
The Camaro came to rest in a driveway, where it caught fire briefly before workers from a...
Harrisonburg PD investigates rollover crash involving juveniles

Latest News

After incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp refused to accept Donald Trump's baseless claims of...
Dems pick Abrams, GOP governor candidates battle in Georgia
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
LIVE: 14 students, teacher killed in shooting at Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, governor says
FILE - Fort Bragg shown, Feb. 3, 2022, in Fort Bragg, N.C. An independent commission is...
New names for Fort Bragg, 8 other Army bases recommended
A Russian missile destroyed the House of Culture in Lozova, Ukraine, on Friday, injuring seven,...
200 bodies found in Mariupol as war rages in Ukraine’s east