No set timeline for most recently approved Harrisonburg housing developments

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Over the last year, several large housing projects in Harrisonburg got the green light to move forward as the city looks to address its housing shortage. On Tuesday, WHSV checked in on where some of those projects stand.

One of the largest projects approved in the last several months is a 274-unit apartment community that will be built in the excess Regal Cinema parking lot between University Boulevard and Evelyn Byrd Avenue.

The project from Virginia Beach-based developer Armada Hoffler Properties was approved by the city council back in February.

Armada Hoffler was unable to provide any details about a timeline for the project when WHSV spoke briefly with them on Tuesday, but did offer a statement regarding what stage the project is in.

“Armada Hoffler is currently focused on the design and planning phase of the project and does not have an update on the project’s overall timeline. The company is considering several exciting options for the project’s design. It will share an update on project plans in the coming months,” said Jennifer Harris, VP of Development for Armada Hoffler.

The Regal Development is one of the largest projects approved by the city, and like others, has no construction timeline. One project that does, however, is a 6-story 460 unit student apartment complex on Peach Grove Avenue which hopes to break ground this year.

“The best scenario would probably be late fall probably in the November-December time frame. We’re probably looking for a 2024 open,” said Jeff Forbes, managing member of Skylar & Talli LLC which is developing the project.

The developer’s original goal was to have the project completed and opened in 2023 but inflation has caused some setbacks in the design and engineering process.

“When all the material prices started going up and the commercial industry for commercial space evaporated we had to go back and rethink the whole project,” said Forbes.

The developer is currently working to finish its architecture plan and complete engineering work. It is also hoping to partner with another student housing company to complete the project.

Forbes said that inflation is also playing a role in how the complex is designed.

“There are three designs that we have with metal, wood, and concrete. So we’re just kind of waiting to see what’s gonna flush out with the economy,” he said.

One development that was approved in April will be a 48-unit apartment complex on Chicago Avenue across from Harrisonburg Refrigeration Services. The developer Turkey Properties LLC declined to comment beyond saying that there is currently no timeline for the completion of the project.

Other developments include a controversial 80-unit apartment community on Lucy Drive, a 156-unit complex on Franklin Street, and the 225 Townhome Cobblers Valley Development near the city-county line, some of which have already been built.

WHSV reached out to the developers of each of those projects, but did not hear back.

