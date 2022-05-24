Shenandoah County Supervisor hoping for second chance at budget cut

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday night and one of them is hoping to look at making cuts to the budget that was passed last month.

Some Shenandoah County taxpayers were stunned when they saw their Personal Property Tax Bills increase drastically earlier this month. District 3 Supervisor Brad Pollack wants to add an item to the board’s meeting agenda for a budget amendment that would include a 10 percent funding cut to all county agencies.

“What we passed over my objection was a collection of personal property taxes of 40% more than last year. That’s what people are outraged about and that’s what we can fix tomorrow night,” said Pollack.

Pollack was one of two supervisors to vote against the over $90 million dollar budget the board passed in late April.

As part of the budget, the board approved a Personal Property Tax rate of $3.80 per $100 of assessed property value. That is a $0.15 decrease from the previous year’s rate but with skyrocketing property value assessments in the county, most residents saw a significant increase in their Personal Property Tax bills.

“Nobody really understood what was coming until they got their tax bills. Now that they’ve had their tax bills and now that all members of the Board of Supervisors know that they’ve gotten their tax bills, they see it in black and white. Now is the time for us to step up,” said Pollack.

Pollack said by his calculations the county is collecting an average of $400 more per household in personal property taxes and believes his budget cut proposal would cut those numbers at least in half.

As of Monday Pollack’s proposal had not been added to the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting but he said that as long as there is demand for a tax reduction from citizens he will continue to advocate for an amendment to the budget.

If Pollack’s proposal were to be considered and approved by the board he said citizen’s tax bills would likely be recalculated and they would receive much lower tax bills in December.

You can find the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting here.

