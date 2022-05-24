Advertisement

Staunton man charged with alleged DUI, multiple hit and runs

Johnson has been released from Middle River Regional Jail.
Johnson has been released from Middle River Regional Jail.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested 47-year-old Christopher Lewis Johnson of Staunton on the alleged offenses of two misdemeanors hit and runs, two felony hit and runs, and Driving Under the Influence.

On May 21, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., Waynesboro Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of West Main Street regarding a traffic crash. Additional information was released that a vehicle involved in the traffic crash continued west on West Main Street.

A short time later, information was released that there were three additional traffic crashes in the 2800 block of West Main Street, with one of the drivers running from the area.

Based on the Waynesboro officer’s preliminary investigation, authorities determined that the vehicle that left the scene in the 2100 block of West Main Street was also involved in the crash in the 2800 block of West Main Street.

Waynesboro officers were provided a direction that the alleged offender Christopher Lewis Johnson fled. Officers then located the alleged offender in the 100 block of Lew Dewitt Boulevard, where he was subsequently arrested.

Johnson was transported to Augusta Health for medical treatment. One female passenger involved in the traffic crash was transported to Augusta Health for treatment. No other injuries were reported, according to police.

Johnson was subsequently charged with the following alleged offenses:

  • (2) 46.2-894 (F)-Hit and run-personal injury, death, attended property more than $1,000.00
  • (2) 46.2-894(M)-Hit and run attended property less than $1,000.00
  • 18.2-266 (M) Driving under the influence

Johnson has since been released from Middle River Regional Jail.

