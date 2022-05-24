Advertisement

Staunton Planning Commission recommends denial of auto lots amendment to overlay ordinance

At their meeting Thursday, the Staunton Planning Commission recommended denying the car lot...
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Consultants at Frazier Associates have been reviewing the entrance corridor overlay ordinance in Staunton and should have a draft of a new ordinance ready in the next three months.

However, it might not include a specific amendment for car lots that some dealerships were hoping for.

At their meeting Thursday, the Staunton Planning Commission recommended denying that amendment to the ordinance.

”Things like landscaping and lighting should be considered for the whole corridor not just for one use and so we felt like it was not the right time,” Judith Wiegand, Chair of the Staunton Planning Commission, said.

The desire for a car lot amendment came when a local dealership wanted to make changes to the front of its building and sales lot.

Wiegand said by the time their meeting took place Thursday, they had heard from over 20 people who didn’t want the amendment to be put in place.

“We had six or seven speakers during the public hearing at the commission meeting and they were all opposed to the ordinance and we had received by the time the meeting began we had 20 some emails that had come in from residents of Staunton, people in Staunton that opposed it as well so it was fairly overwhelming for the Planning Commission anyway,” Wiegand said.

Although the Planning Commission decided it wasn’t a good time to add this amendment in with the rewrite of the ordinance, it doesn’t mean it can’t happen in the future.

”Number of people who did not think it was appropriate to consider it at this time and that it should be part of the larger review of what’s going on in all of our entrance corridors,” Wiegand said.

Staunton City Council will consider the Planning Commission’s denial at the first meeting in June.

