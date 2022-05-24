Stephanie Flamini named Bridgewater head women’s basketball coach

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, Bridgewater College announced that Stephanie Flamini will be the new head coach of the women’s basketball program.

Flamini spent 18 seasons leading Guilford women’s basketball, where she amassed a 287-171 record and established herself as the winningest head coach in program history. Flamini coached the Quakers to three ODAC titles and six ODAC Championship finals.

Flamini was a two-time ODAC Coach of the Year and a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Coach of the Year. She will be joining an Eagles squad that went 11-15 this past season.

Flamini emphasized a process-oriented approach as she steps into her new role at Bridgewater.

“You’re never perfect. Focus on improving every day,” she said. “Sometimes we’re too busy focusing on the end goal that we’re not focused on the present.”

Flamini will be working with the Eagles as they prepare for the upcoming season.

