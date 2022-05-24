VDOT holds public meeting for I-81 widening

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is holding a public meeting Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. to discuss the widening project for I-81 in Staunton.

The project will stretch from mile marker 221 to 225 on both north and southbound lanes.

According to VDOT, the Staunton widening project will help the flow of traffic where I-64 meets I-81.

The widening will extend about four miles to ease the heavy long haul and local traffic congestion.

”We’re looking at widening to three lanes in each direction, widening to the inside, toward the median so that we’re not expanding our footprint so to speak, but it should make a big improvement as far as improving safety and traffic flow through this area,” Ken Slack, communications specialist for VDOT’s Staunton District, said.

VDOT plans to choose a contractor by early 2023 and the project will start as early as the winter of 2023.

During the widening, crews will mostly work at night when traffic is not as heavy and two lanes in both directions will remain open during the day to keep traffic flowing.

“Those will be taking place during the nighttime hours, generally from about 8 at night to 7 in the morning when the traffic counts are not as high,” Slack said. “There may be certain portions of construction like we’re putting bridge beams in place or some paving that we have to have some daytime lane closures but that’s gonna be pretty rare.”

The southbound lane will take some more widening than the northbound as there is an auxiliary lane already in place on the northbound side.

“There’s already an auxiliary lane between the Interstate 64 interchange and going north to the interchange with Route 250 so we’re gonna be taking advantage of that and building the third lane further north,” Slack said.

The project is expected to take three to four years to complete.

