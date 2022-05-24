Advertisement

VSP seeking public's help with identifying check fraud suspect

The photo is from surveillance video taken at one of the banks she targeted. Anyone with information about this woman should call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-3457 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.(Virginia State Police)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is seeking the public’s help with identifying and locating a woman wanted for defrauding banks in Charlottesville, Augusta County and Harrisonburg.

On Feb. 4, 2022, investigators say the woman walked into four separate United Bank branches and used a fake ID to cash fraudulent checks. In that one day, she was able to illegally collect almost $2,000 in cash. State police investigators believe she is a local resident.

The photo is from surveillance video taken at one of the banks she targeted. Anyone with information about this woman should call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-3457 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

