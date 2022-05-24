VSP seeking public’s help with identifying check fraud suspect

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is seeking the public’s help with identifying and locating a woman wanted for defrauding banks in Charlottesville, Augusta County and Harrisonburg.

On Feb. 4, 2022, investigators say the woman walked into four separate United Bank branches and used a fake ID to cash fraudulent checks. In that one day, she was able to illegally collect almost $2,000 in cash. State police investigators believe she is a local resident.

The photo is from surveillance video taken at one of the banks she targeted. Anyone with information about this woman should call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-3457 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

