WATCH LIVE: Augusta County Sheriff and Commonwealth Attorney give update on Khaleesi case

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith and Commonwealth Attorney Tim Martin are holding a press conference regarding missing three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell, who is presumed dead.

The press conference is scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 24 at 11:30 a.m. WHSV has live coverage on Facebook and the Livestream section of the website.

Candi Royer is facing a class four felony charge of child abuse resulting in serious injury. The charge is in connection to Khaleesi’s disappearance which was reported September 2021. She was last seen by family members January 2021.

Royer’s scheduled hearing was continued for June 8 at 2:00 p.m.

Since the sheriff’s office announced that they believe Khaleesi is dead, not much information about the ongoing investigation has been released. WHSV will update this story as we learn more from authorities.

