The Big Idaho Potato Tour visits the Valley

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - DAP’s Ice Cream, Burgers, and Fries celebrated the last day of school Wednesday by hosting the Big Idaho Potato for people to check out. They are currently celebrating their 10th-anniversary tour by spreading the word about how great Idaho potatoes are while also raising money for select charities.

For the event at DAP’s, Big Idaho Potato raised money for Camp LIGHT in Waynesboro, a charity that helps get kids to summer camp.

“We like to go to a lot of vendors, a lot of grocery stores, restaurants that serve exclusively Idaho potatoes and show them some love and kind of bring the potato in and bring some of that energy,” said Kyle Rauterkus, ambassador for the Big Idaho Potato Tour.

The tour continues this weekend as they make a trip to New Jersey before coming back down to Washington D.C. to participate in the Memorial Day parade.

With the question plastered all over the truck, Rauterkus was asked if the potato was real.

“It’s not a real potato, but if it’s real in your heart, then I say it’s real,” he said with a laugh.

