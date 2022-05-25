Community members organize ‘End Racism Commemoration: Say Their Names’ for Wednesday night

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Comunity members Alisha and Andrea Jackson along with members of The Organizers, have put together an event to commemorate the two-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd.

Andrea says the group will kneel for 9 minutes and 29 seconds in memory of Floyd’s death. There will also be candles and time for people to speak. Those who cannot kneel are welcome to stand.

“We just want to give a safe space for people to acknowledge, mourn and give them an opportunity to say this is not okay and that it is okay to take a moment to cry and be vulnerable, to grieve. Also to have a next step and action,” Andrea said. “We want to make a change to make sure this does not happen again.”

“I think we are tired of protesting, we are tired of marching, we are tired of continuing to have to fight. At the same time, racism is not going to end with just us doing that. We have to be active, we have to actively combat this and so by taking a stance to acknowledge a problem and then taking it a step further by voting and using our rights to vote,” Alisha said.

Andrea says once people leave the event there is still work to be done.

“Keeping the elected officials accountable and making sure that they are doing things that are protecting their citizens and their rights,” Andrea added.

The two say they were debating on whether or not to have the event, but following the shootings at a grocery store in Buffalo, they felt it was a must.

“We are sick and tired of being sick and tired. At this point, we have to defend our humanity,” Andrea said.

“We are so desensitized,” Alisha said. “Black women are under attack across the board right now, not just having to go to the grocery store but with our reproductive rights as well, everything is intersected and overlaps. There is no way that anyone should be able to sit back and be quiet or be silent about the things that are going on right now. I have a young daughter, I have kids and I don’t want them to have to continue to fight for this. If I don’t stand up and say something then who will?”

“First is your right to vote then it is to keep your elected officials accountable. It does not matter if you are a republican or democrat, once they become an official they are our representatives. They should be passing laws and protecting the rights that we have,” Andrea said. “We want everyone, local, state and federal representatives to keep them accountable.”

