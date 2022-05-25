Harrisonburg City Council set to consider budget, tax rate

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Council is set to meet on Tuesday and will consider adopting its budget and real estate tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The proposed budget totals $335.8 million and includes a three-cent increase to the real estate tax rate as part of a three-year plan to help pay for the new Rocktown High School.

The proposed increase would make the tax rate $0.93 per $100 of assessed property value.

“If you own a $200,000 home, you’re paying $1800 in taxes a year. With this increase that would go up to $1860 a year for a $200,000 home. So people will see an impact on their taxes, we have seen a significant property valuation increase,” said Mike Parks, Harrisonburg’s Director of Communications.

The median real estate value in the city increased by 10.5% late in 2021.

“The property valuation is really hard to take into consideration with that annual tax rate because we never know what the future will hold. But, right now for the average homeowner, they’re going to see about an extra $60 on their tax bill each year,” said Parks.

Parks said that one of the city’s biggest goals was to get the budget back up to where it was pre-pandemic.

“We had to make a number of cuts due to a decrease in tax revenue with the pandemic so we’re trying to get back up to where we were. The high school is only one thing. We have a number of other projects we’re looking to move forward on, capital improvement projects, new Public Works building, and a number of increases to services,” he said.

Parks added that the only tweaks made to the original budget proposal were changes to city contributions to some non-profits across the city.

City Council will hold a public hearing on the real estate tax rate prior to voting on it. It will be the final chance for public input on the matter.

If passed the budget and tax rate will go into effect on July 1st.

