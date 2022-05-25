Local farmers donate meat, cheese for continued cleanup in Kentucky

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Cleanup efforts after Kentucky’s December tornadoes continue, and Valley farmers are still reaching out to help.

The Rockingham Cooperative has connections to parts of Kentucky hardest hit by the storms. They said cleanup efforts began, and volunteers flooded the area.

However, they quickly got hungry, so they’re supplying them with food and they plan to keep doing that throughout the cleanup process.

“The work is ongoing. We continue to try to support through the feeding of the volunteers there. It’s a long-term effort,” said Feed Division Manager, Keith Turner.

So far, they’ve provided cheese and meat for over 525,000 meals. The value of donations to Kentucky is around $302,054.

“The volunteers, who are coming from all across the U.S., are coming in to help these folks who have been displaced and have lost everything. We want to help continue to feed them and it will take some time,” Turner said.

To learn more about the relief efforts, click here to visit their website. Click here to donate to the Farm Ministry.

