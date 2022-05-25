More rain on the way for the end of the week

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with fog in the morning and temperatures in the 50s. Staying cloudy throughout the day. Most stay dry, only an isolated shower or drizzle as this low is still nearby. Pleasantly cool with highs in the low to mid 60s. Cloudy for Wednesday night. Overnight lows in the mid 50s with fog again.

THURSDAY: Cloudy in the morning with fog and temperatures in the 60s. Staying mostly cloudy throughout the day as a warm front starts to lift toward the area but will be slow to do so. Once it moves close, then we’re looking at a few showers and a storm. If the front doesn’t lift until the evening, then any rain holds off. Highs in the mid 70s but timing of the front will determine our day. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s with showers.

FRIDAY and SATURDAY: Closely watching our next system that will be slow moving and bring another round of rain. How fast this moves in will determine our Friday and Saturday. Right now, Friday looks to be more of our rain day with waves of rain throughout the day, some breaks at times, and then a few on and off showers on Saturday. But, how fast this next system moves will determine exact timing. We will keep you updated.

SUNDAY: A mild start with temperatures rising into the 60s and more sunshine. A few passing clouds for the day but warm with highs in the low 80s. Warm into the evening with temperatures falling into the 70s and mild overnight with lows in the low 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Monday is looking warm and very pleasant with highs in the low to mid 80s with an abundance of sunshine. A warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s and pleasant overnight with lows around 60.

TUESDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the 60s and plenty of sunshine for the day. Very warm with highs in the mid 80s. A warm evening with temperatures still in the 80s and mild overnight with lows in the low 60s.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is still going on in West Virginia. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

