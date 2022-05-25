MRL 2022 Summer Reading Program geared toward all ages

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to americanlibrariesmagazine.org, children should read four to five books each summer to avoid a loss in reading achievement, also known as the ‘summer slide.’

Massanutten Regional Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program themed ‘Oceans of Possibilities’ is geared toward all ages, as staff say even adults can lose reading progress.

Reading is tracked through a free app, and once readers reach certain milestones, they can win prizes from local businesses.

“If you stop practicing and then you lose the momentum you have to go back and try and gain that again. So if you keep practicing all summer long, you’re still working your way up and you’re not starting over when school starts again,” Youth Services Coordinator Denise Munro said.

The program starts June 6 and runs through July 31 at all seven branches across the Valley, and also includes free concerts and other events.

