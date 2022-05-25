Possible 911 line interruptions in Page County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There are possible 911 line interruptions for Page County. If anyone has an emergency and cannot get through on 911, call 540-843-0911 to reach a dispatcher.

Page County Emergency Communications Center says they will keep everyone updated on the situation. They appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.

