Advertisement

Sheriff’s office investigating shooting in Augusta County

Police lights
Police lights(WIS)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating a shooting in the Crimora area of Augusta County.

Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, deputies were dispatched to Haywood Lane for a reported gunshot.

“This is an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the community at this time,” said Sheriff Donald L. Smith.

The victim, a 58-year-old male, was transported with life-threatening injuries. The suspect was detained and transported by deputies to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

According to Sheriff Smith, more information will be released on Wednesday.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County Monday morning.
State police investigating fatal crash on I-64 in Augusta County
Royer and Brown are being indicted for aggravated murder and felony murder, among several other...
Royer, Brown indicted for aggravated murder of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell
The Camaro came to rest in a driveway, where it caught fire briefly before workers from a...
Harrisonburg PD investigates rollover crash involving juveniles
A crash Sunday night at Valley Volkswagon in Staunton leaves many questions unanswered, and the...
Crash Sunday night leaves Valley Volkswagen down three cars
28-year-old Alexandria Kaylyn Hale was last seen on April 8, 2022, but was reported Monday by a...
ACSO in search of missing person from Middlebrook area

Latest News

The panel offered new names for Fort Pickett, Fort A.P. Hill and Fort Lee.
New name recommendations for Virginia Army bases named after Confederate leaders released
Harrisonburg City Council Chambers.
Harrisonburg City Council set to consider budget, tax rate
An ambulance in front Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas
Flag order issued in VA following deadly Texas school shooting
Staunton Planning Commission recommends denial of auto lots amendment to overlay ordinance
Staunton Planning Commission recommends denial of auto lots amendment to overlay ordinance