Sheriff’s office investigating shooting in Augusta County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating a shooting in the Crimora area of Augusta County.

Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, deputies were dispatched to Haywood Lane for a reported gunshot.

“This is an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the community at this time,” said Sheriff Donald L. Smith.

The victim, a 58-year-old male, was transported with life-threatening injuries. The suspect was detained and transported by deputies to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

According to Sheriff Smith, more information will be released on Wednesday.

