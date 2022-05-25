Advertisement

Valley swim instructor reminds parents of water safety as pool season kicks off

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MT. CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - As the summer season kicks off and the weather warms up, many public and private pools will be opening around the Valley.

That’s why one local swim instructor says there are a few things both kids and adults should keep in mind.

“We tell parents to always get in the water with their children if they’re at the pool and always keep them in arms reach. If there’s a large group of children and adults we like to designate a water-watcher and their sole responsibility is to keep eyes on the children at all times in the pool with no distractions like phones that kind of thing,” Valley Infant Swimming Resource Instructor Ashley Craun said.

Craun’s lessons through Valley ISR focus heavily on teaching small children drowning prevention techniques, like rolling over to float and finding the wall. She also says parents should be mindful of the bathing suits kids will be wearing.

“Put them in bright colors in their swimwear so that way they can be easily spotted no matter what type of water they end up in, especially if you’re not expecting them to be in the water. Blues and the dark greens and purples blend in really easily with the water and make a child hard to see,” Craun explained.

Craun and her colleagues advise parents to avoid water situations where the number of kids could be overwhelming like crowded pools, and suggests alternative at-home activities instead like water tables or sprinklers.

Birthdays and Anniversaries 5/25/2022
