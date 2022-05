STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - VFW Post 2216 and American Legion Post 13 will host a Memorial Day event Monday, May 30 in Gypsy Hill Park at the bandstand pavilion.

The event will begin at 9:45 a.m. with music from the Stonewall Brigade Band.

The main program is scheduled to start at 10:00. The featured speaker will be the Honorable Richard “Dickie” Bell.

