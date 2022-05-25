Advertisement

WATCH: 5-year-old steals the show with walk-up dance at T-ball game

The video of 5-year-old Ben Sadlowski's walk-up dance has gone viral on TikTok with millions of views. (Soure: KOVR)
By Adrienne Moore
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANTECA, Calif. (KOVR) – A 5-year-old boy stole the show at his T-ball game in California when he danced his way up to the plate during his last game of the season.

The video of Ben Sadlowski went viral on TikTok.

Ben’s mom Monica Sadlowski said the dance, set to Big Pun’s “Still Not a Player,” was no surprise.

“Every last game we do a walk-out song for each player,” Sadlowski said. “I wasn’t expecting him to do all that, but it’s not uncommon for him. That’s his own thing. He’s just a goofy guy.”

Sadlowski said her son most likely gets his dance moves from her.

“I’m kind of goofy myself, so he might have picked it up from me. It definitely was not his father. I can tell you, assure you that,” Sadlowski said.

Ben’s performance was made even more impressive when he hit a single to left field.

While there’s no score keeping in T-ball, Sadlowski said the comments she’s received on social media prove Ben’s brilliant show made millions of people feel like a winner.

“Everybody is just like ‘man, I was having a really bad day, and that just made my day so much better,’ and I’m just like man, that’s awesome!” Sadlowski said.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Royer and Brown are being indicted for aggravated murder and felony murder, among several other...
Royer, Brown indicted for aggravated murder of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
The Camaro came to rest in a driveway, where it caught fire briefly before workers from a...
Harrisonburg PD investigates rollover crash involving juveniles
The photo is from surveillance video taken at one of the banks she targeted. Anyone with...
VSP seeking public’s help with identifying check fraud suspect
Police lights
Sheriff’s office investigating shooting in Augusta County

Latest News

FILE - In this July 25, 2005 file photo, the offices of Teva Pharmaceuticals North America are...
Tentative $161.5 million settlement reached in opioid trial
The mother - wearing just boxers and nursing her baby – charges the predator, scaring the eagle...
WATCH: Mother saves pet goose from eagle attack while simultaneously nursing her baby
The Biden administration has begun airlifting shipments of formula from Europe.
FDA chief to detail delays inspecting baby formula plant
19 students were killed and parents waited late into the night for children to be identified...
Nearly two dozen dead in elementary school shooting
The mother - wearing just boxers and nursing her baby – charges the predator, scaring the eagle...
Mother saves pet goose from eagle attack while simultaneously nursing her baby