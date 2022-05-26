Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Horse rescued from drowning in deep pond

A horse that fell into a Florida pond is rescued and is expected to make a full recovery. (SOURCE: WSVN)
By Alex Browning
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. (WSVN) – A horse in Florida is back on solid ground after falling into a pond.

It was a scary sight for Ricardo Alonzo when he arrived at his Southwest Ranches property Wednesday morning and found his mare, Daisy, stuck in a pond.

She was unable to get out on her own, so Alonzo and a group of first responders with Davie Fire Rescue got to work.

“The pond that’s here, probably 10 to 15 feet deep,” Battalion Chief Aneel Mehra said. “It had a very deep shoreline, so the horse was unable to get out.”

It took several hours and several attempts as Daisy tried to get her footing along the steep ledge.

“We tried to throw ropes to get her and we managed to get her to a corner,” Alonzo said. “It took a couple hours to get her out.”

Mehra said Daisy was eventually able to gather herself with enough energy to get out of the pond. She had only minor injuries from the ordeal.

Daisy was checked out and treated by a vet and was eventually reunited with her young offspring.

Officials say the horse is in good shape, much to the relief of her owner.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

