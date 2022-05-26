George Hirschmann resigns from Harrisonburg City Council

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Councilman George Hirschmann has announced his resignation.

In a letter to the community, he said he was “grateful for the opportunity... to make The Friendly City a better place.”

Hirschmann spent six years in his role.

Mayor Deanna Reed, Vice Mayor Sal Romero, Councilmember Laura Dent and Councilmember Christopher Jones sent out the following statement regarding his resignation:

“We are saddened today as we consider moving forward as a City Council without our dear friend and colleague, Councilman George Hirschmann, among us behind the dais.

We know George’s decision to resign is likely the hardest choice he has had to make as your elected official, but we applaud him for placing the community he has worked so hard for first and recognizing that his health would no longer allow him to commit the hours necessary to carry on in the position he loves so much.

Today we reflect on and honor the dedication and care George has shown to our community for the past six years on Council, and before that through his work as WHSV’s chief meteorologist – always looking out for our residents no matter his role.

We especially will miss his wit and humor that so often brightened our spirits during even the hardest of conversations. George has been a stalwart ally of Harrisonburg’s senior community as a member of City Council, and has gone to great lengths to ensure their needs are always at the forefront of our conversations in serving our public.

Likewise, his dedication to addressing affordable housing in our community has been a testament to his belief that all in Harrisonburg deserve to be able to safely and affordably be part of our city. And George has always led the way on supporting our police, firefighters and emergency communicators – something the former United States Navy Lieutenant has always been very proud of.

Additionally, his commitment to our educators, and his unwavering support of seeing teachers’ wages increased, proved his passion for ensuring the growth of Harrisonburg’s future leaders and his belief in those who make that possible.

We are very grateful for George’s commitment to public service, and his compassion for the people of The Friendly City. He has served as an example for all of us to follow when it comes to approaching the difficult work of City Council with a smile on our face and a dedication to see it through.

His fellowship and leadership has left an indelible mark on all who served with him, and we are appreciative of his friendship.

At this time, we ask that our community please be respectful of George’s privacy.”

