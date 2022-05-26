Advertisement

George Hirschmann resigns from Harrisonburg City Council

"We are very grateful for George’s commitment to public service, and his compassion for the...
"We are very grateful for George’s commitment to public service, and his compassion for the people of The Friendly City."(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Councilman George Hirschmann has announced his resignation.

In a letter to the community, he said he was “grateful for the opportunity... to make The Friendly City a better place.”

Hirschmann spent six years in his role.

Mayor Deanna Reed, Vice Mayor Sal Romero, Councilmember Laura Dent and Councilmember Christopher Jones sent out the following statement regarding his resignation:

“We are saddened today as we consider moving forward as a City Council without our dear friend and colleague, Councilman George Hirschmann, among us behind the dais.

We know George’s decision to resign is likely the hardest choice he has had to make as your elected official, but we applaud him for placing the community he has worked so hard for first and recognizing that his health would no longer allow him to commit the hours necessary to carry on in the position he loves so much.

Today we reflect on and honor the dedication and care George has shown to our community for the past six years on Council, and before that through his work as WHSV’s chief meteorologist – always looking out for our residents no matter his role.

We especially will miss his wit and humor that so often brightened our spirits during even the hardest of conversations. George has been a stalwart ally of Harrisonburg’s senior community as a member of City Council, and has gone to great lengths to ensure their needs are always at the forefront of our conversations in serving our public.

Likewise, his dedication to addressing affordable housing in our community has been a testament to his belief that all in Harrisonburg deserve to be able to safely and affordably be part of our city. And George has always led the way on supporting our police, firefighters and emergency communicators – something the former United States Navy Lieutenant has always been very proud of.

Additionally, his commitment to our educators, and his unwavering support of seeing teachers’ wages increased, proved his passion for ensuring the growth of Harrisonburg’s future leaders and his belief in those who make that possible.

We are very grateful for George’s commitment to public service, and his compassion for the people of The Friendly City. He has served as an example for all of us to follow when it comes to approaching the difficult work of City Council with a smile on our face and a dedication to see it through.

His fellowship and leadership has left an indelible mark on all who served with him, and we are appreciative of his friendship.

At this time, we ask that our community please be respectful of George’s privacy.”

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When deputies arrived on scene, the 58-year-old male victim, whose name is not being released...
Sheriff’s office investigating shooting in Augusta County
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Royer and Brown are being indicted for aggravated murder and felony murder, among several other...
Royer, Brown indicted for aggravated murder of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell
The Camaro came to rest in a driveway, where it caught fire briefly before workers from a...
Harrisonburg PD investigates rollover crash involving juveniles

Latest News

Virginia seat belt use rate is 81.7%, according to the most recent statewide seat belt survey...
Click it or Ticket occurs before, during holiday weekend
People hiking on trails at Shenandoah National Park.
Shenandoah National Park advises you bring the ‘10 essentials’ on your next hike
Book vending machine at Waterman Elementary School in Harrisonburg
Waterman Elementary gets bilingual book vending machine
Dayside Weather Forecast 5/26/2022
Dayside Weather Forecast 5/26/2022