JMU softball standout Phillips enters transfer portal
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison softball player Emily Phillips has entered her name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Phillips confirmed her decision to WHSV Wednesday evening. She was a starter for the Dukes during the 2022 season and played a key role for JMU during the program’s run to the Women’s College World Series in 2021.
Phillips started 39 games this past season and batted .250 with 10 home runs and 28 RBI. She earned CAA All-Rookie Team honors in 2021 when she made 18 starts and drove in 21 runs for the most successful team in JMU softball history.
Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.