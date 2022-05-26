Advertisement

JMU softball standout Phillips enters transfer portal

James Madison softball player Emily Phillips has entered her name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.
James Madison softball player Emily Phillips has entered her name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison softball player Emily Phillips has entered her name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Phillips confirmed her decision to WHSV Wednesday evening. She was a starter for the Dukes during the 2022 season and played a key role for JMU during the program’s run to the Women’s College World Series in 2021.

Phillips started 39 games this past season and batted .250 with 10 home runs and 28 RBI. She earned CAA All-Rookie Team honors in 2021 when she made 18 starts and drove in 21 runs for the most successful team in JMU softball history.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When deputies arrived on scene, the 58-year-old male victim, whose name is not being released...
Sheriff’s office investigating shooting in Augusta County
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Royer and Brown are being indicted for aggravated murder and felony murder, among several other...
Royer, Brown indicted for aggravated murder of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell
The Camaro came to rest in a driveway, where it caught fire briefly before workers from a...
Harrisonburg PD investigates rollover crash involving juveniles

Latest News

Highlights and scores from VHSL region tournaments for spring sports teams in the Shenandoah...
VHSL Region Tournaments - Spring Sports
The Region 2B Track & Field Championship was held Wednesday evening at East Rockingham High...
Region 2B Track & Field Championship
James Madison baseball star Travis Reifsnider is changing his jersey number to honor late JMU...
Reifsnider transferring to UVA
Turner Ashby falls to Monticello in Region 3C baseball tournament
Turner Ashby falls to Monticello in Region 3C baseball tournament
Region 2B Track & Field Championship
Region 2B Track & Field Championship