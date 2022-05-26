JMU softball standout Phillips enters transfer portal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison softball player Emily Phillips has entered her name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Phillips confirmed her decision to WHSV Wednesday evening. She was a starter for the Dukes during the 2022 season and played a key role for JMU during the program’s run to the Women’s College World Series in 2021.

Loved my time being a Duke💜 Memories I will never forget. Trusting God on this one 🤞🏻 https://t.co/yG9z1rKTna — Emily Phillips (@Epsoftball11) May 26, 2022

Phillips started 39 games this past season and batted .250 with 10 home runs and 28 RBI. She earned CAA All-Rookie Team honors in 2021 when she made 18 starts and drove in 21 runs for the most successful team in JMU softball history.

