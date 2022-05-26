Advertisement

Kickoff times, broadcast info announced for first two JMU football games

Kickoff times and broadcast information has been announced for the first two games of the 2022 James Madison football season.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Kickoff times and broadcast information has been announced for the first two games of the 2022 James Madison football season.

JMU will open the campaign with a 6 p.m. game against Middle Tennessee State at Bridgeforth Stadium on Saturday, September 3. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and it will be the first contest for the Dukes as an FBS team. One week later James Madison will host Norfolk State for a 4 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, September 10 with live coverage available through digital streaming on ESPN3.

Information regarding the rest of the games on the JMU football schedule will released later this year. The Dukes are preparing for their first season as an FBS program as JMU transitions to the Sun Belt Conference.

