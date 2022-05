Hurricane Frances (2018): This remnant hurricane was mainly a river flooding event across our area.

Hurricane Isabel (2003):

Hurricane Fran (1996):

Hurricane Juan and the Election Day Flood (1985):

Hurricane Agnes (1972):

Hurricane Camille (1969):

Hurricane Camille A look back at hurricane Camille, how the storm happened and survivor stories

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.