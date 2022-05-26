Advertisement

New dance studio coming to Harrisonburg in June

By Cayley Urenko
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg woman is preparing to open her dance studio next month and it’s geared toward all ages, skill levels, and body types.

Amethyst Carter said she became more connected with dance during the pandemic, where she said she found the value in connecting her mental and physical health.

“Oftentimes, I was pressing play on a soundtrack and going for it like I was a backup dancer for Beyonce, and it was bringing me so much joy,” Carter said. “I looked for adult classes in the area for someone like me who loves music and dancing, but didn’t want to pursue it as their profession, and I couldn’t find that.”

Beginning June 21, REMIX Studio will be open for bi-weekly classes on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

“I’m also passionate about kids who may be like me who would hold themselves back. When I was growing up, I didn’t think that my body type fit into what a dancer could be or should be,” Carter said. “In this studio I really want people to feel comfortable. I want people to feel comfortable taking up space, looking silly, messing up, and trying something new.”

Carter will lead REMIX Studio’s hip-hop classes, but dancers can also take ballet, jazz, and tap. She is hoping to offer cultural dance classes, like salsa and bachata.

REMIX Studio classes will be held at Eastern Mennonite University’s Discipleship Center.

For more information, click here.

