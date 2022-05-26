Advertisement

Overnight closures June 5-10 on Pleasant Valley Road in Harrisonburg

Route 11 road sign
Route 11 road sign(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation says part of Pleasant Valley Road in Harrisonburg is scheduled to be closed to through traffic during overnight hours from Sunday night, June 5, through early Friday morning, June 10.

The overnight closures, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., are between Route 11 (South Main Street) and Early Road. This will allow contractors to perform soil-boring operations around the bridge over Interstate 81, according to VDOT.

The following detour routes through Harrisonburg and Rockingham County will guide Pleasant Valley Road drivers around the work zone:

  • Motorists approaching from the west (Route 11 side) will go south on Route 11 (South Main Street/Valley Pike), east on Route 704 (Cecil Wampler Road), and then north on Route 988 (Early Road) to the end of the detour.
  • Motorists approaching from the east (Early Road side) will go south on Early Road (Route 988 in Rockingham County), west on Route 704 (Cecil Wampler Road), and then north on Route 11 (Valley Pike/South Main Street) to the end of the detour.

The soil-boring operations are part of the Virginia Department of Transportation’s engineering and design work for widening I-81 through the Harrisonburg area.

More information on that project is available here.

All work is weather permitting. Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511 or clicking here.

