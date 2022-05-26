Petersburg softball finishes WVSSAC Class A state runner-up

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Petersburg High School softball team has finished as state runner-up.

The Vikings lost to Wahama, 4-3, Thursday afternoon in South Charleston, West Virginia as the White Falcons claimed the state title. Coming out of the elimination bracket, Petersburg would’ve needed to beat Wahama twice to claim the championship.

Petersburg advanced to play Wahama after defeating St. Mary’s, 7-6, in a extra-inning thriller Thursday morning in an elimination game. The Vikings began state tournament play with a win over St. Mary’s on Wednesday before falling to Wahama in a winner’s bracket game Wednesday night.

