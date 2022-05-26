Remembering Hurricane Isabel

SHERANDO, Va. (WHSV) - Hurricane Isabel is the most recent hurricane to have devastating effects on the Shenandoah Valley.

Hurricane development toward the end of hurricane season usually comes from African waves. These storms travel across the Atlantic, giving them ample time to strengthen over the warm ocean waters.

Isabel started as a wave on September 1st, strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane by September 11th, and made landfall by September 18. After landfall near Ocracoke in the Outer Banks, the storm traveled right through Virginia.

In the Shenandoah Valley, the ground was already saturated because of above average rainfall for the summer. With Isabel, widespread rain of three to seven inches fell across the Valley and the Highlands.

However, a band of continuous rain set up around southeast Augusta County. Three hundred and fifty people were evacuated after 6 inches of rain fell around the Sherando area. When the rain stopped, the rain gauge at Upper Sherando was at 20.2″ of rain. With twenty inches of rain falling in Upper Sherando, flash flooding took place along the rivers, including the South River, which led to flash flooding in Waynesboro and surrounding areas.

Here’s a look at some of the reported rainfall totals from across the area.

With Isabel, widespread rain of three to seven inches fell across the Valley and the Highlands.

This time, it wasn’t just the heavy rain, but winds ranging from thirty to fifty miles an hour also blew across the region. Trees on saturated ground, combined with the strong winds, came crashing down and created power outages.

Isabel was a powerful storm that resulted in thirty-two deaths in the state. A man canoeing in flood waters drowned in Harrisonburg, Two others drowned in a horse and buggy after crossing a low water bridge in Rockingham County.

Isabel was not just known for the heavy rain and flash flooding, but also the damaging winds that caused millions of power outages and down trees.

Isabel’s heavy rain created flash flooding that lead to bridges washed away, and several homes damaged or destroyed. hundreds of people had to be evacuated.

Major flooding occurred along the South river in Waynesboro and tributaries, and along the Shenandoah River.

The South river rose rapidly and crested at 13.9 feet which caused major flooding downtown. More than 300 people had to be evacuated.

Even though inland flooding is the biggest threat locally, remnant hurricanes can still bring strong winds. With Isabel, sustained winds ranged from 25–50 mph, and some gusts up to 60 mph. This caused numerous down trees and power lines, causing power outages.

According to the National Weather Service, 13 homes were destroyed and many had more than a foot of mud in their houses.

