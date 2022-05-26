Roe v. Wade protests continue in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Since the leaked draft of the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, protests have been happening all across the country to show disapproval of the potential decision.

Organizers in Staunton held a protest in front of Congressman Ben Cline’s office to let their voices be heard.

“I just want to ask everyone to keep our elected officials accountable,” said Andrea Jackson, one of the organizers of the Staunton protest. “It doesn’t matter what their party affiliation is. Once they are elected to office, they represent all of the people.”

Jackson adds that she wants to make sure everyone’s dignity is respected.

“We have to know that we’re all Americans and we have to start coming together,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.