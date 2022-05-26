Advertisement

Roe v. Wade protests continue in Staunton

Organizers in Staunton held a protest in front of Congressman Ben Cline’s office to let their...
Organizers in Staunton held a protest in front of Congressman Ben Cline’s office to let their voices be heard.(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Since the leaked draft of the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, protests have been happening all across the country to show disapproval of the potential decision.

Organizers in Staunton held a protest in front of Congressman Ben Cline’s office to let their voices be heard.

“I just want to ask everyone to keep our elected officials accountable,” said Andrea Jackson, one of the organizers of the Staunton protest. “It doesn’t matter what their party affiliation is. Once they are elected to office, they represent all of the people.”

Jackson adds that she wants to make sure everyone’s dignity is respected.

“We have to know that we’re all Americans and we have to start coming together,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When deputies arrived on scene, the 58-year-old male victim, whose name is not being released...
Sheriff’s office investigating shooting in Augusta County
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Royer and Brown are being indicted for aggravated murder and felony murder, among several other...
Royer, Brown indicted for aggravated murder of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell
The Camaro came to rest in a driveway, where it caught fire briefly before workers from a...
Harrisonburg PD investigates rollover crash involving juveniles

Latest News

burg
Air3 flies high over Harrisonburg
Staunton
Air3 takes a stand over Staunton
Breast milk (FILE)
Sentara nurse and lactation consultant discusses milk sharing, supply stimulation
Route 11 road sign
Overnight closures June 5-10 on Pleasant Valley Road in Harrisonburg