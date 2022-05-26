Shenandoah National Park advises you bring the ‘10 essentials’ on your next hike

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Navigation, sun protection, water, food, flashlights, first aid supplies, fire, repair tools, insulation, and emergency shelter. Those are the ten essential items staff at Shenandoah National Park say are key to being best prepared before people take on the over 500 miles of trails.

They also say having ways of communication in case of an emergency is extremely important.

“We really suggest using a whistle because even though the park seems like it’s really big there are 500 miles of trails. So there’s bound to be people near you or maybe you’re near the Drive or near a boundary so then there might be a close neighborhood,” SNP Visual Information Specialist Allysah Fox said.

Staff encourages every hiker, from beginner to experienced, to plan out their day and let a friend or family member know their location and return time.

“Really assessing your ability so you know what hikes you can go on, the time it will take, and what you need to bring with you if you need to bring someone with you. Just really researching not only the hike but yourself as well,” Fox explained.

She adds that folks hitting the trails can download the National Park Service App and select Shenandoah for maps and other details, as well as keep a paper copy of your route handy.

