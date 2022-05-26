Sun Belt logos installed at Bridgeforth Stadium

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There’s a new look to Bridgeforth Stadium.

Sun Belt Conference logos have been installed on the turf playing surface of Zane Showker Field. The logos, which feature JMU colors, are located on the 25-yard lines and face the home side of the stadium.

Had a chance to get inside @JMUFootball's Bridgeforth Stadium today and see the new @SunBelt logos on the field: pic.twitter.com/GnebBM4oFu — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) May 26, 2022

The new Sun Belt logos replace the previous CAA logos that were on the field. James Madison will officially join the Sun Belt Conference on July 1 as the Dukes transition to the FBS.

