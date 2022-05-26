Advertisement

Sun Belt logos installed at Bridgeforth Stadium

By TJ Eck
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There’s a new look to Bridgeforth Stadium.

Sun Belt Conference logos have been installed on the turf playing surface of Zane Showker Field. The logos, which feature JMU colors, are located on the 25-yard lines and face the home side of the stadium.

The new Sun Belt logos replace the previous CAA logos that were on the field. James Madison will officially join the Sun Belt Conference on July 1 as the Dukes transition to the FBS.

