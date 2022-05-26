Advertisement

Supermarket chain donating $500K to families affected in elementary school mass shooting

Texas-based grocer H-E-B announced it would commit $500,000 to help the families devastated by...
Texas-based grocer H-E-B announced it would commit $500,000 to help the families devastated by the devasting school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.(Jae C. Hong/AP)
By KWTX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A Texas-based grocery company is committing hundreds of thousands of dollars to the victims’ families from Tuesday’s elementary school shooting in Uvalde.

KWTX reports the supermarket chain H-E-B, based in San Antonio, announced Wednesday it would commit $500,000 to help the families devasted by the shooting rampage.

“With heavy hearts, Texans witnessed another senseless act of violence. This time, at an elementary school in Uvalde, taking more than 20 innocent lives,” the company shared in a news release. “As a member of the Uvalde community for decades, H-E-B is committed to supporting our partners and neighbors who have been affected by this tragic situation.”

Caption

Starting Wednesday, all H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda customers can also help via in-store donations for $1, $3, $5, $50, or $100.

H-E-B representatives said additional donations could be made online, with all funds going to Uvalde families.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Royer and Brown are being indicted for aggravated murder and felony murder, among several other...
Royer, Brown indicted for aggravated murder of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell
The Camaro came to rest in a driveway, where it caught fire briefly before workers from a...
Harrisonburg PD investigates rollover crash involving juveniles
When deputies arrived on scene, the 58-year-old male victim, whose name is not being released...
Sheriff’s office investigating shooting in Augusta County
The photo is from surveillance video taken at one of the banks she targeted. Anyone with...
VSP seeking public’s help with identifying check fraud suspect

Latest News

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
REMIX Studio classes will be held at Eastern Mennonite University’s Discipleship Center.
New dance studio coming to Harrisonburg in June
George Floyd, 46, died after Officer Derek Chauvin pinned his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2...
Minneapolis renames intersection to honor George Floyd
2003
Remembering Hurricane Isabel, 2003
Residents in Wisconsin collectively joined their boats to create enough power to move a giant...
VIDEO: Residents join forces to move ‘floating island’ with their boats