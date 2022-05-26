Advertisement

Trial begins for ex-Virginia Tech football player in killing

Isimemen David Etute in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg Va. Wednesday May 25...
Isimemen David Etute in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg Va. Wednesday May 25 2022. (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool) (MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times | (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool))
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - A trial has begun for a former Virginia Tech football player accused of fatally beating a Tinder match he originally believed was a woman. Former linebacker Isimemen Etute is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Jerry Smith.

Etute told police he visited Smith’s apartment in April 2021 after he was matched with someone named “Angie” on Tinder.

The Roanoke Times reports that during opening statements Wednesday, a prosecutor told the jury that when Etute returned May 31, he became enraged when he discovered his match was a man.

Etute’s lawyer said Etute was an 18-year-old victim lured into a sexual encounter by a man targeting young Black males.

