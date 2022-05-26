Advertisement

VHSL Region Tournaments - Spring Sports

By TJ Eck
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from VHSL region tournaments for spring sports teams in the Shenandoah Valley.

BASEBALL

Region 3C

First Round

(9) Monticello 9, (8) Turner Ashby 5

Turner Ashby falls to Monticello in Region 3C baseball tournament

SOFTBALL

Region 3C

First Round

(7) Brookville 11, (10) Broadway 1

(9) Wilson Memorial 7, (8) Liberty-Bedford 5

BOYS TEAM TENNIS

Region 5D

Quarterfinals

Briar Woods 5, Harrisonburg 0

Region 3C

First Round

(8) Broadway 5, (9) Heritage 0

(7) Waynesboro 5, (10) Rockbridge County 1

Quarterfinals

(1) Wilson Memorial 5, (8) Broadway 1

GIRLS TEAM TENNIS

Region 3C

Quarterfinals

(2) Fort Defiance 5, (7) Waynesboro 0

(1) Spotswood 6, (8) Liberty-Bedford 0

(4) Broadway 5, (5) Monticello 0

(3) Liberty Christian 5, (6) Turner Ashby 2

