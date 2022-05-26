VHSL Region Tournaments - Spring Sports
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from VHSL region tournaments for spring sports teams in the Shenandoah Valley.
BASEBALL
Region 3C
First Round
(9) Monticello 9, (8) Turner Ashby 5
SOFTBALL
Region 3C
First Round
(7) Brookville 11, (10) Broadway 1
(9) Wilson Memorial 7, (8) Liberty-Bedford 5
BOYS TEAM TENNIS
Region 5D
Quarterfinals
Briar Woods 5, Harrisonburg 0
Region 3C
First Round
(8) Broadway 5, (9) Heritage 0
(7) Waynesboro 5, (10) Rockbridge County 1
Quarterfinals
(1) Wilson Memorial 5, (8) Broadway 1
GIRLS TEAM TENNIS
Region 3C
Quarterfinals
(2) Fort Defiance 5, (7) Waynesboro 0
(1) Spotswood 6, (8) Liberty-Bedford 0
(4) Broadway 5, (5) Monticello 0
(3) Liberty Christian 5, (6) Turner Ashby 2
