Advertisement

Waterman Elementary gets bilingual book vending machine

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - You can go to a bookstore or swipe a library card to grab your favorite book. Now, students at Waterman Elementary School in Harrisonburg can grab them with a push of a couple of buttons.

A vending machine now sits in the entryway of the school, holding different books in both English and Spanish. To access a book, students insert a token, type in the books’ numbers, and the books drop out of the slot for retrieval.

50% of the students at Waterman are in dual-language courses, and the machine was purchased as a fun way to encourage a passion for reading.

“The level of excitement about it is really high, and it’s just so much joy to see a place where kids can choose a book that they’re interested in reading, sit down and read and feel that sense of excitement about self-selected reading,” Principal of Waterman Elementary Margot Zahner said.

Zahner says for the remainder of the year, students are selected at random to choose a book. Starting in the fall, students can choose one for their birthdays.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When deputies arrived on scene, the 58-year-old male victim, whose name is not being released...
Sheriff’s office investigating shooting in Augusta County
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Royer and Brown are being indicted for aggravated murder and felony murder, among several other...
Royer, Brown indicted for aggravated murder of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell
The Camaro came to rest in a driveway, where it caught fire briefly before workers from a...
Harrisonburg PD investigates rollover crash involving juveniles

Latest News

Virginia seat belt use rate is 81.7%, according to the most recent statewide seat belt survey...
Click it or Ticket occurs before, during holiday weekend
People hiking on trails at Shenandoah National Park.
Shenandoah National Park advises you bring the ‘10 essentials’ on your next hike
"We are very grateful for George’s commitment to public service, and his compassion for the...
George Hirschmann resigns from Harrisonburg City Council
Dayside Weather Forecast 5/26/2022
Dayside Weather Forecast 5/26/2022