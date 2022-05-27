FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Friday

THURSDAY: Scattered showers will continue to arrive into the area. Staying mild and a little humid through the overnight as rain turns more widespread. Areas of patchy fog late in the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

* A First Alert Weather Day for Friday with the potential for localized flooding and a possible severe storm*

FRIDAY: Plenty of clouds around with scattered showers and even some thunder during the morning. Rain may be heavy at times, creating the threat for localized flooding. Warm and humid and into the 60s. We should see a slight lull in activity for the afternoon as temperatures rise into the low to mid 70s. Can’t rule out a shower early in the afternoon as we will have a few peeks of sunshine. A second wave of scattered showers and storms arriving in the late afternoon and early evening. If we see more sunshine during the afternoon, that will just create more fuel for thunderstorms. Not ruling out an isolated strong to severe storm and if we do have a strong storm, then damaging wind and hail is possible. The severe threat will not be widespread. Regardless of severe weather, rain will be heavy at times and could lead to localized flooding. Breezy at times, especially in any storm.

Some leftover scattered showers in the evening and warm with temperatures in the 70s. Rain wraps up by midnight as skies turn partly cloudy. Pleasant with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds in the morning and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Some clouds into the early afternoon then more sunshine later in the day. A spotty shower cannot be ruled out during the afternoon hours. Highs in the mid to upper 70s, so very comfortable. Skies clearing out for the evening and warm with temperatures in the 70s. Clear skies overnight and pleasant with temperatures falling into the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds in the morning and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Abundant sunshine throughout the day with a few clouds and very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Not humid throughout the day. Clear skies into the evening with temperatures falling into the 70s to start. Staying clear overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. A few passing clouds throughout the day, otherwise mainly sunny. Very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Clear skies for the evening and overnight as temperatures will start out in the 80s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Just a few clouds passing throughout the day and hot. High temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Temperatures falling into the 80s for the evening as skies stay mostly clear through the overnight. Mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Abundant sunshine to start the day and very warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. A few passing clouds with plenty of sunshine throughout the day and hot. Highs again in the upper 80s to low 90s. Evening temperatures in the 80s with mostly clear skies for the evening and overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

