Gov Youngkin signs legislation for courthouse referendum

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - This fall, Augusta County voters will have the chance to decide where the courthouse will be.

Governor Glenn Youngkin signed legislation Friday that will add a referendum to the ballot on November 8.

The referendum in the November election will read as follows:

Under Virginia law, Augusta County must provide an adequate court facility for the Augusta County Courts. To accomplish that purpose:

Shall the county courthouse be relocated to Augusta County at a cost of $ [insert estimated cost]?

Shall the county courthouse remain in the City of Staunton at a cost of $ [insert estimated cost]?

“The Board of Supervisors expresses deep appreciation to Senator Emmett W. Hanger, Jr. (R, District 24) and Delegate John Avoli (R, 20th District) who carried the legislative efforts in the General Assembly for a new referendum,” stated Augusta County Board of Supervisors chair, Gerald Garber.

“We are pleased that Governor Youngkin was interested in learning more about the history of our past efforts to progress the courthouse project downtown,” added Board vice-chair, Butch Wells. “The Governor gained additional perspective on why we are at an impasse.”

On May 11, 2022, Wells, Delegate Avoli, and County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald met at the request of the Governor in his office in Richmond, Va., to answer questions surrounding the challenges facing the courthouse project.

Leaders encourage Augusta County residents to vote on the courthouse referendum which will not only affect the operations of the three county courts systems but will also affect the county’s future ability to concentrate and consolidate government resources and functions in accordance with the county’s master plan.

