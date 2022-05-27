Local fisherman gets new truck he won in Stanley Fire Department’s trout tournament

PENN LAIRD, Va. (WHSV) - The Stanley Volunteer Fire Department held its annual trout tournament on May 7.

“We had 251 entries, I think everybody pretty much caught fish,” Mike Foltz with the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department said.

The tournament is a fundraiser for the department.

“Our crew went out, got sponsors, and helped set up for the tournament and we did it as a fundraiser and excellent opportunity we certainly appreciate it, we’re pleased Mr. Moyer won the truck, it’s nice to see the whole thing come together,” Ed Markowitz, with the Troop 100 Boy Scouts of America said.

Fish are tagged with monetary prizes and one fish is tagged with a prize for a pickup truck.

“We had 11 tagged fish altogether, one for the truck and the other 10 tags were for $100 prizes,” Kevin J. Painter, with the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department said.

For the first time in the event’s history, a fisherman reeled in the big prize.

Keith’s Auto Sales in Penn Laird donated the winning truck.

“We’ve got a lot of amazing customers in the Page County area as we always try to do anything we can to help the local fire departments, rescue squads, and of course, Stanley called us and they approached us about this opportunity and we thought it was a great way to kinda help back into the community,” Matt at Keith’s Auto Sales in Penn Laird said.

Phil Moyer finally got the keys to his new ride Friday morning.

“I’m blessed, my intentions of going out that morning, I actually wasn’t gonna go and I got up and just like everybody else I paid my due and I went there and I really wasn’t expecting it I just love fishing and to support them,” Moyer, who caught the winning fish, said.

Although Moyer hit the jackpot this year, he said he is already looking forward to getting his line back in the water next year to support the Stanely Fire Department and Troop 100 of the Boy Scouts of America.

”I remember him saying one thing to me that’s in the back of my mind, he said I asked our Lord to bless me this morning because I needed a ride so bad and the Lord blessed him with this truck,” Bruce Stoneberger, member of the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department, said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.