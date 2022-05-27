Advertisement

Massanutten Technical Center students compete in their annual Food Truck Battle

The money raised during the competition is used to put back into the program and its students.(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The culinary arts department at Massanutten Technical Center held its 2nd annual Food Truck Battle where students plan and create their own food trucks, complete with menu and pricing, and go grocery shopping before making and selling their food items to the student body of MTC.

”I’ve been cooking for as long as I can remember,” said Jenna May, one of the students who participated in the event. “I remember cooking with my mom and my grandmother, so it’s just something that I’ve always loved doing.”

The money raised during the competition is used to put back into the program and its students.

”I mean there’s nothing that compares to the sort of learning we do here in our culinary,” said Jaxon Riner, another student in the competition. “Running it like an actual restaurant and then a project like this where we actually calculate out what we’re doing, it’s amazing. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The competition is designed for the students to get a taste of real-world competition when they graduate.

”I’m pretty competitive, I hope that we can win. We’ve had a lot of ups and downs, but I think it turned out pretty good,” said May.

”It’ll give me a taste of what it’s going to look like out there if I was actually serving on a food truck, so I think that’s valuable experience,” said Riner.

