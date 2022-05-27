Mulligan’s Golf Center gets upgrades

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg business that’s been around for 20 years just got a major facelift that’s been just under a year in the making.

Over the last eight months, Mulligan’s Golf Center has added an in-house restaurant, a 2,500 sq. foot pro shop, and a double-decker driving range.

Players can use radar technology to track statistics like ball speed or direction, or virtually play courses from all over the world.

“People might not necessarily have four-and-a-half or five hours to play a round of golf but they can come here and play a round of golf at St. Andrew’s in about an hour, and not have to leave Harrisonburg. You know we just feel like there is so much more to do than there ever was before,” Co-Owner Nancy White said.

Mulligan’s is also home to a miniature golf course and White says the ultimate goal is to make Mulligan’s a place where golfers of any ability can play.

