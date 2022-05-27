Advertisement

Officials: 4 dead, 2 hurt in Pennsylvania home explosion

Authorities say at least four people have been killed, and others might still be missing after...
Authorities say at least four people have been killed, and others might still be missing after a house explosion in a suburb northwest of Philadelphia.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say at least four people have been killed, and others might still be missing after a house explosion in a suburb northwest of Philadelphia.

Pottstown Borough Manager Justin Keller confirmed in a press conference that the explosion occurred Thursday just after 8 p.m. in Pottstown, about 40 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Two other people were hospitalized. Their conditions are unknown.

It is not immediately known what caused the explosion.

Police have not yet named those who were killed or injured in the explosion.

No additional details have been released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

monkeypox
Virginia reports first presumed case of monkeypox
"We are very grateful for George’s commitment to public service, and his compassion for the...
George Hirschmann resigns from Harrisonburg City Council
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Texas gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays
Valley schools are dealing with the aftermath of Tuesday’s deadly school shooting in Texas. In...
Harrisonburg schools feel aftermath of Texas shooting
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

Latest News

Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
‘Relentless’: Russia squeezes Ukrainian strongholds in east
Dayside Weather Forecast 5/27/2022
Dayside Weather Forecast 5/27/2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries 5/27/2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries 5/27/2022
Multiple police departments respond to a shooting that left a person dead at the Fairfield...
Man shoots 2, killing shopper during Walmart theft attempt in Ohio, police say
Young survivors from the Texas school shooting speak out on what occurred in the rampage that...
Survivors recount what occurred in Texas school shooting