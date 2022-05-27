Advertisement

Valley Open Doors temporarily relocates to JMU

Valley Open Doors relocated to D-Hub.
Valley Open Doors relocated to D-Hub.(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Open Doors has found a new home in Harrisonburg, at least for now. After spending the last two years in the Red Front supermarket building, the homeless shelter is now renting out JMU’s “D-Hub” building on Duke Drive.

The location will be used this summer while they look for a more permanent location.

“This is a temporary fix,” said Ashley Robinson, director of operations at Valley Open Doors. “We needed something for the summertime, so JMU accommodated that for us.”

Robinson adds that they will continue to host at D-Hub until students start to come back in August and will continue to look for a new location.

If anyone would like to donate meals or volunteer with Valley Open Doors, visit their website here.

