Volunteers set up 1,500 flags in Bridgewater for Memorial Day

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Ahead of Memorial Day, volunteers placed 1,500 American flags around Bridgewater to honor the fallen.

The small town experienced heavy losses this year, including Bridgewater College Campus Safety Officers J.J. Jefferson and John Painter who were both killed in the line of duty, and beloved resident Carlyle Whitelow who passed away in October.

“Bridgewater specifically as a community likes to rally. We really care about our community and the people here,” Zach Koops, Bridgewater resident and realtor, said. “We just thought this would be a wonderful way to give the community a chance to rally and honor those who have fallen and who we miss.”

Koops said about 30 people volunteered to set up the American flags around town. He said he hopes to continue doing this for the years to come.

If you want to check it out, the flags are along Mount Crawford Ave., Main Street, Dinkle Ave., Old River Road, and North River Road.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.