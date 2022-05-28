Advertisement

12 people complete the Memorial Day Murph Challenge in Harrisonburg

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Memorial Day weekend gyms across the country participate in “The Murph Challenge.”

“It is a one-mile run, and then a hundred pull-ups, 200 pushups, 300 squats and finish it off with a one-mile run ... it is supposed to be done with a 20-pound weighted vest,” Jessica Ritchie, coach of The Murph Challenge at Harrisonburg & Bridgewater 24/7 Fitness said.

The challenge is in honor of Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy who passed away during his tour in Afghanistan.

“This was his favorite workout,” Ritchie said.

Harrisonburg & Bridgewater 24/7 Fitness holds this challenge every Memorial Day weekend and opens it free to the public.

“Just a whole different environment, skill levels of athletes from the gym come in and do it and it’s a great group activity, they all encourage each other,” Ritchie said.

12 people braved the challenge Saturday morning at Harrisonburg-Bridgewater 24/7 Fitness.

“This is done across the country in various gyms just to honor his dedication and his sacrifice from his Afghanistan tour,” Ritchie said.

Harrisonburg & Bridgewater 24/7 Fitness offers a modified version of the full workout called the “Mini Murph” so everyone has the ability to participate.

“It’s definitely a challenge especially if you’re doing it with that weighted vest. It does make your pace slows down,” Ritchie said.

All 12 participants completed the full Murph workout Saturday morning.

“They just love to do it,” Ritchie said. “It is a great group environment they just love to encourage each other and every year I just get more and more that just want to participate in it.”

Two of the challengers completed the full workout with the 20-pound vest on.

