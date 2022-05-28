Beautiful holiday weekend ahead

SATURDAY: Starting the day with a mix of sun and clouds and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with a spotty shower possible in our West Virginia locations. A warm but really nice day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A few clouds in the evening and warm with temperatures in the 70s. Skies turning clear overnight as temperatures turn pleasant once more. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Feeling very comfortable.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Keeping plenty of sunshine around throughout the day with just a few clouds. Very warm and beautiful for the day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Clear skies for the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Clear skies staying around throughout the evening and overnight. Mild with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and turning warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Abundant sunshine the entire day and turning very warm but not humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. A beautiful Memorial Day! Temperatures remaining in the 80s for the evening as clear skies continue through the overnight. Mild overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Another beautiful day with abundant sunshine and a few clouds. Very warm but not humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Evening temperatures staying in the 80s with a few more clouds. Turning clear overnight and mild with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Starting off the day with plenty of sunshine once more and very warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. Adding more clouds as we go through the day. Turning hot but not humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Evening temperatures in the 80s as we keep some clouds heading into the overnight. Mild with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds throughout the day as it turns very warm and also humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A stray storm cannot be ruled out for the afternoon out ahead of our next front. Partly cloudy with a spotty shower or storm through the evening and into the overnight. Mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds with a fair amount of sunshine during the day and very warm. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

