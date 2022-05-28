Beautiful holiday weekend continues

SATURDAY: A few clouds in the evening and warm with temperatures in the 70s. Just a few clouds overnight as temperatures turn pleasant once more. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Feeling very comfortable. Patchy fog developing late.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and areas of patchy fog. Mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Keeping plenty of sunshine around throughout the day with some clouds from time to time. Very warm and beautiful for the day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Clear skies for the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Clear skies staying around throughout the evening and overnight with a cloud or two. Mild with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and turning warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Abundant sunshine the entire day and turning very warm but not humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. A beautiful Memorial Day!

Very warm for the evening with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. Clear skies throughout the night and mild with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. A beautiful night.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Another beautiful day with increasing clouds throughout the day. Very warm and also humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Evening temperatures staying in the 80s with a few more clouds. Mostly clear skies overnight and mild with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Starting off the day with plenty of sunshine once more and very warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Turning very warm and also humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Evening temperatures in the 80s as we keep some clouds heading into the overnight. Mild with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds throughout the day as it turns very warm and also humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few showers and storms developing for the afternoon out ahead of our next front. Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms in the evening and temperatures falling into the 70s. Plenty of clouds overnight and mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy during the day with a stray shower in the afternoon and evening. Warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Mostly clear overnight and pleasant with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

