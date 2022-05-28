Bedford Co. tornado from Friday morning confirmed as EF2, gusts up to 135 mph

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Two people were injured in the storm.

An EF2 tornado with wind gusts of up to 135 miles-per-hour was recorded.

The tornado track’s length was found to be 6.26 miles, with a maximum width of around 330 yards.

EARLIER STORY: The National Weather Service has confirmed the damage in Eastern Bedford County Friday morning was caused by a tornado.

They will release the rating of the tornado after the survey is complete.

