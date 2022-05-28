Advertisement

Bedford Co. tornado from Friday morning confirmed as EF2, gusts up to 135 mph

Bedford County Storm Damage... 5.27.22
Bedford County Storm Damage... 5.27.22(Forest Fire Department)
By WDBJ7 Weather Team
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Two people were injured in the storm.

An EF2 tornado with wind gusts of up to 135 miles-per-hour was recorded.

The tornado track’s length was found to be 6.26 miles, with a maximum width of around 330 yards.

EARLIER STORY: The National Weather Service has confirmed the damage in Eastern Bedford County Friday morning was caused by a tornado.

They will release the rating of the tornado after the survey is complete.

Check back with WDBJ7.com for updates and download the WDBJ7 Weather App for the latest conditions.

Anxious moments for people in path of Bedford Co. storm

Three structures destroyed in Bedford County storm

Emergency crews detail response to Bedford County storm damage

AEP and VDOT crews clean up after Bedford storm

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first time in the event’s history, a fisherman reeled in the big prize.
Local fisherman gets new truck he won in Stanley Fire Department’s trout tournament
Bedford Storm Damage... 5.27.22
Three structures destroyed in Bedford County storm
monkeypox
Virginia reports first presumed case of monkeypox
Valley Open Doors relocated to D-Hub.
Valley Open Doors temporarily relocates to JMU
Charlie Anne Xavier and her family
Charlottesville mother returns home after fighting for her life

Latest News

Hurricane Isabel prior to making landfall in September, 2003.
Remembering Hurricane Isabel
Flood waters 16' high in Luray from Naked Creek
Hurricane Fran, 1996
Weather Map
Climate Data and Weather history
Hurricane season starts soon
Local Hurricane History
On Rt. 11, Fairfield
Straight-line wind and a confirmed tornado in Rockbridge County