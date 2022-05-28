Advertisement

Do Good Cville members cleans veteran graves at Oakwood Cemetery

Oakwood Cemetery clean up
By Dryden Quigley
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - About 100 people came out to Oakwood Cemetery to join Do Good Cville in cleaning the 600 gravestones of fallen veterans.

”I just wanted to give my small part. My brother’s was in the army, and I just wanted to do something to appreciate all the work that’s been done on our behalf,” volunteer, Rose Oliveira said.

The annual event recruits more people every year.

“Since Kerry started doing it, and then people came out and started to support the headstones are cleaner anyways, so there’s less work to do every year,” former NFL player, Chris Long said.

It takes about five minutes to thoroughly clean each stone.

“We actually have worked with Arlington National Cemetery to find out how they clean theirs as well. So we use the same cleaning agent on them. We treat the headstones with the cleaning agent, then we scrub it down, and then wipe it down and at the very end, we plant an American flag,” Do Good Cville founder, Kerry Rock said.

Those five minutes spent cleaning gives people time to reflect.

“It’s interesting that these gravestones are markers of the key thing, people’s service, and so being able to read and understand and to also reflect and think about, like, who they were,” Oliveira said.

